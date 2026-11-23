Princess Beatrice's husband reacts to Kate Middleton's documentary announcement

Kensington Palace said on Saturday that Princess Kate will reflect on her experience with cancer and recovery in a documentary to be broadcast internationally this month.

The film, Heal, will premiere on the BBC on November 29 before airing in the United States, Australia and Canada.

The announcement was made on social media accounts of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Instagram account featuring the documentary trailer was shared on the royal couple’s official account and it garnered almost 700,000 likes within a few hours of being shared.

Prominent among those who liked the trailer on Instagram were Kate Middleton’s brother James Middleton and Princess Beatrice’s husband, Edo Mapelli Mozzi.

"Cancer does change you," Kate says in the documentary, according to a trailer posted by the BBC. "It changes your body, it ⁠changes you physically, but there is a much, much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you."

Kate, wife of heir-to-the-throne Prince William, announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing treatment for cancer after tests following major abdominal surgery found the disease. She has not disclosed the type of cancer.

The documentary follows the princess as she completes the National Three Peaks Challenge, climbing the highest mountains ‌in ⁠Scotland, England and Wales within 24 hours in support of The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity.

Kensington Palace said in a statement that the film examines the impact of serious illness on patients and those around them, drawing ⁠on Kate's experience and the experiences of others facing health challenges.