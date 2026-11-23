Sir Idris used a £1,500 grant from The Prince's Trust, now the King’s Trust

Idris Elba has introduced King Charles to his mother as they appeared in Netflix documentary, the Trust.

The streaming giant shared the trailer of the documentary on social media, where “Sir Idris Elba joins forces with His Majesty King Charles III to mark 50 years of The King’s Trust.

“The Trust, coming to Netflix 26 December.”

In the trailer, the actor and anti-knife crime campaigner, is also filmed introducing Charles to his mother.

Elba said, “Mum, I brought the King to come and see you.”

As the monarch was introduced, he told Idris Elba’s mother: “It’s a great joy to have your son around.”

King Charles also posed for a picture with her.

Meanwhile, King Charles can be seen telling the Luther star: "I'm very proud of you anyway, you know that. It's what it’s all about."

More than 1.3 million young people have been helped by the Trust, which offers courses, resources and other support to help people aged 11 to 30 to develop essential life skills, get ready for work and access job opportunities.

Sir Idris Elba is one of those, whose life was transformed by the initiative.

Sir Idris used a £1,500 grant from The Prince's Trust, now the King’s Trust, to attend the National Youth Music Theatre at the age of 18. He is now a goodwill ambassador for the charity.