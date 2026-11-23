Prince Harry angers Americans with joke about his children

Prince Harry has drawn criticism after making a lighthearted remark about his children. The Duke of Sussex made the remark about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during a recent appearance on ITV's "This Morning.

Harry discussed how his children have been adjusting to life in the United Kingdom after spending several years in the United States.

Speaking with hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary, the younger son of King Charles III revealed that Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, were enjoying their new surroundings, particularly their experience at school. However, it was Harry's comments about their American accents that sparked criticism online.

"I'm squeezing the accents out of them – and their friends at school are doing the same," he joked, according to News24.

The 42-year-old royal also revealed that his daughter had already begun experimenting with a British accent.

Some viewers have criticized the royal asking why he would want his children to lose their American accents when their mother was born and raised in the United States.

Several social media users said that the joke was inconsiderate toward Meghan.

Harry relocated in August with Meghan and their ⁠children Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, surprising even their close family.