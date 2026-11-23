Princess Diana’s trusted confidante Simone Simmons died

Simone Simmons breathed her last on November 5, 2026.

The trusted spiritual advisor was close to the beloved Princess Diana when she was going through a difficult time after her separation from then-Prince Charles. However, she is now dead, as her spokesperson revealed to PA.

The announcement began, “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Simone Simmons, who died on Sunday, 5 November 2026, aged 71, following a long period of illness.”

“Best known for her close friendship with Diana, Princess of Wales, Simone became a trusted confidante of the princess, offering support and spiritual guidance during some of the most challenging years of Diana’s life,” noting, “Simone’s extraordinary friendship with Diana, Princess of Wales, was a treasured part of her life.”

“She will be remembered for her deep faith, warmth and generosity of spirit, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her,” the announcement continued.

“A deep and lasting bond soon developed between them, with Simone often spending time at Kensington Palace with Diana and her young sons, Prince William and Prince Harry,” the spokesperson said.

It is pertinent to mention here that Princess Diana died in 1997 at the age of 36 in a car accident. However, Prince Harry was 12 while Prince William was 15 at the time.