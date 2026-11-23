Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor mentioned in High Court case

The High Court on Monday heard that a £750,000 payment made to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was described as a "bribe" intended to secure passport assistance for a Turkish businesswoman.

The payment to the disgraced royal is at the centre of a dispute where the businesswoman Nebahat Isbilen has brought legal action against her former financial adviser, Selman Turk, accusing him of misappropriating tens of millions of pounds from her personal wealth without properly accounting for the funds.

The 81-year-old alleges that Mr Turk deceived her about the transaction, falsely telling her the sum was required as a "gift" in exchange for Mr Mountbatten-Windsor's assistance with her Turkish passport.

Mr Turk denies all allegations of dishonesty and is contesting the claim in its entirety.

GB News reported that documents uncovered during the litigation revealed that approximately £2million was routed to a firm called Alphabet Capital, with a portion subsequently reaching Mr Mountbatten-Windsor.

Mrs Isbilen did approve the £750,000 transfer, her lawyers acknowledged, but maintained that Mr Turk "lied to her" about its intended purpose.

Mr Turk's lawyer Joshua Hitchens described Mrs Isbilen's claim as "a mess" whose allegations "cannot withstand scrutiny".

He Hitchens argued that his client's accuser fully understood why the money was being sent to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor.

"Paying public figures for preferential treatment was well within the claimant's modus operandi," GB News quoted him as having told the court.

"Her own case is that she understood that the payment to the Duke of York was a bribe, either for assistance with her passport or her UK residency," Mr Turk's lawyers submitted.

The younger brother of King Charles III himself faces no accusations of wrongdoing in the proceedings.

He was asked to participate after a judge earlier this year granted Mr Turk permission to serve a witness summons, and he is scheduled to give evidence on December 14.

The court was informed in 2023 that Mrs Isbilen had reached a "settlement" with the former duke.



