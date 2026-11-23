Prince Harry, Meghan Markle using Lilibet and Archie for PR fodder?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of double standards over their children.

According to Radar Online, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s are under scrutiny after they were photographed with their children, Lilibet and Archie, during their Winter Wonderland outing.

The sources are claiming that they are using family festive photographs as PR fodder.

"There's something decidedly icky about Harry and Meghan insisting for years that their children's privacy is absolutely sacred, only to suddenly allow photographs of Archie and Lilibet to emerge when it conveniently suits their publicity needs,” a source said.

Noting, "To critics, it looks as though the children are being turned into Christmas PR fodder, wheeled out to help their parents appear like a happy, relatable family enjoying an ordinary festive outing, at a time when both of them are concentrating on building their personal brands.”

Insiders also noted, "The whole thing seems rather calculated, particularly when you consider the reported negotiations over the photographs and the timing of the appearance. Harry and Meghan know perfectly well that pictures of them enjoying Christmas with their children will generate far more positive attention than another carefully worded statement or celebrity appearance."

"Of course, there's nothing wrong with taking your children to Winter Wonderland, and the youngsters deserve to enjoy themselves like any other family. But critics and PR experts are inevitably questioning why a couple who have been so fiercely protective of their children's privacy would suddenly be comfortable with such a public outing being photographed,” they added

"It risks creating the impression that Archie and Lilibet are becoming useful assets in their parents' ongoing battle to win public affection and compete with William and Catherine for attention,” they further claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are living as private citizens after returning back from California to the UK.