Queen Camilla shares powerful message about reading

Queen Camilla’s reading project is making a difference in people’s lives.

On Monday, November 23, the Queen’s Reading Room’s official Instagram handle shared a touching personal story of a member of the charity WORTH who revealed how joining the club changed her.

The post stated, “I've always found it a challenge to sit down and lose myself in a book due to always being on high alert; too anxious to allow my mind to wander. However, since joining the book club via my local WORTH charity services, I have found the no-pressure approach extremely rewarding. .. We read what we want to when we want to... There is no expectation for academic critique or debate... Book clubs should always be for the joy of reading, and ours is!”

While in another picture, Her Majesty could be seen smiling and chatting with a member of the reading group.

However, the caption of the post read, “Could a book club change your life for the better…?” it continued. “Last week, we announced the results of a pioneering neuroscientific study conducted in partnership with the University of East London and The Bentley Foundation, which revealed that reading together encourages calm, conversation, and connection.”

Noting, “We’ve been collaborating with WORTH, our wonderful charity partner supporting survivors of domestic violence, to set up a shared reading group as part of their recovery programme. Swipe to see what one member told us about reconnecting with the joy of reading through their book club!”

It is pertinent to mention here that the Queen’s Reading Room is Queen Camilla’s own charity and literary programme.