Prince Harry, Meghan Markle upset as Royals make them look unemployed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not happy with King Charles labelling them private citizens.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have returned to the UK earlier in September, were officially called private citizens despite their quasi Royal engagements and tours.

A source tells Radar Online: "They feel it adds to the sense they are totally unemployed and to the idea they are useless grifters. Harry and Meghan also find the whole description deeply insulting because it creates this completely false impression that they've abandoned their responsibilities and are sitting around doing absolutely nothing," the source explained.

The insider goes onto reveal what irks the couple, adding: "What particularly infuriates them is the suggestion that the only work worth recognizing is work performed on behalf of the monarchy. They feel the language is deliberately dismissive and diminishes everything they believe they've achieved independently since stepping away from royal duties," they continued.

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.