Prince William, Prince Harry surrounded by 'dangerous gardens' at Highgrove House

Prince William and Prince Harry were surrounded by a dangerous garden in their residence.



The Prince of Wales in the Duke of Sussex, who are two years apart each other, often spent their time playing around at the Highgrove House.

Speaking about the outer garden of the property, designer reveals the area was surrounded by spikes

Speaking to Country Life, royal garden and landscape designer, Julian Bannerman said: "It was surrounded on all sides by sharp root spikes, but the princes used to come rocketing through it on their bikes and tear around the Stumpery."

He added that "Highgrove feels like a family garden," meaning it's "not hard to imagine the pleasure it must have given the young princes.

"Not far away is the treehouse designed for the princes by the architect Willie Bertram," the outlet reported. "Called 'Hollyrood House' because it was first set in an old, now lost holly tree, it perches on Welsh-slate standing stones. The little room above, with windows that open, is reached via mossy steps, but the dangerous-looking swing recalled by Bannerman has sadly gone."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.