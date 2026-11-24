Prince Harry, Meghan branded lucky as Prince William ‘never complains’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would have suffered politically if the Royals broke one rule.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have often complained about the ill treatment of the royal family towards them, would be destroyed if the institution broke silence.

Royal expert Carol Malone editor James Walker on Royals Unscripted podcast: “There was a quote from Harry not too long ago, just before he came back, saying he thought he was entitled to a bit of an apology from the royals at the way they've been treated. Yeah, really?

“They are so lucky the royals have this rule, never complain, never explain. Because if the royals had gone firing on all cylinders, those two would have been destroyed.

“Instead, what the royals have had to endure is this week after week, month after month, attack on them without responding with that. You know, if I was being attacked in that way, seriously, I would bust if I couldn't respond. I would implode if I couldn't respond.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.