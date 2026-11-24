Prince Harry position as ‘People’s Prince’ is hard to ignore

Prince Harry is praised for positioning himself as a responsible member of the British Society.



The Duke of Sussex, who kept his Remembrance Day respects separate from the royal family in Northampton, is praised for keeping it low-key and simple.

Expert Charlotte Cripps writes for Independent: “Harry’s position as ‘People’s Prince’ like never before. Despite his royal upbringing and a decade serving in the British Army, Harry pulled off cosplaying as a private citizen, in only the way he can – with maybe the exception of his mother decades before him.

She added: “And it was Harry alone, with no sign of his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, her absence serving as a reminder of what else the pair are going through. That absence was compounded by the confirmation that Meghan has pulled out of the pair’s speech in Brussels on on-line safety because she is ‘not strong enough emotionally,’ after the news that her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr is being investigated over possession of child sex abuse material.

“It’s the seventh year Harry has missed the royal family’s annual commemoration at London’s Cenotaph, and it makes his status as a royal outcast hard to ignore,” said the expert.