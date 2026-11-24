King Charles immense ‘loyalty’ towards Prince William could trouble Prince Harry

King Charles is constantly in contact with Prince Harry as he tries to reach terms of reconciliation.



His Majesty, who otherwise has loyalties towards here to the throne and his older son, Prince William, wants to fix relationship between the brothers.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Sky News: "No sign of that at all, no thawing of the estrangement between the brothers. But yes, there is communication between Harry and Meghan and the King.

"I'm pretty sure that the King communicated with Meghan after her father was arrested and showed sympathy for her in that predicament. So there is communication.

She adds: "No meetings that we know about, but you know, the most crucial aspect of reconciliation is that any meetings that may or may not have taken place - and I think probably they haven't - but any communication remains private."

The expert notes: "And so far, that appears to be the case, and that gives some hope for the future."

She said: "I've no doubt that [...] it's very, very difficult for Charles to try to keep both sons on board, and he has great loyalty towards William, who has stuck by him all this time. But I think actually that Charles has done a pretty good job of that, and he's on reasonable terms with both his sons."