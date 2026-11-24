Is Prince Harry on William’s ‘agenda’? Future King explains in his own words

Prince Harry’s future is said to be hanging by a thread and its got many thinking what his brother might do when he finally takes the reigns from his father who seems be prioritizing forgiveness, and the grandchildren he finally is living in the same time zone with.

As for the details, the heir explained what he intends to do with his reign, in a candid chat outdoors.

The conversation itself happened alongside Eugene Levy for an episode of Apple TV+ show The Reluctant Traveller.

While it came out last year it extracted one of the earliest plans and the heir said, “change is on my agenda — change for good”.

While he did not specify if Prince Harry was that ‘change’ but royal editor Matt Wilkinson just stepped forward to reveal something in his own piece for The Sun.

In Mr Wilkinson’s eyes, “William knows one day Harry and Meghan will be his problem, but for now, he has his family, duty and role as Prince of Wales to carve out. And with that full list of priorities, plus those of future King, he may find there are other, more urgent things on his to-do list.”

The ‘current’ plans particularly include raising £500million for affordable housing, renewable energy and environmental projects.

To do so the heir will sell off 20 per cent of the estate over the next ten years.

His spokesperson even said, “He chairs every board meeting, is at every finance meeting. He’s gone and looked under the bonnet and is now making really difficult decisions and changing an organisation that hasn’t been changed for a very long time. So, difficult decisions are being made in the Duchy at the moment to rightsize its future and focus on positive impact to the communities in which they serve.”

As for the ‘Harry’ question, the editor said, “I’m told that he has a far more ‘pragmatic’ approach to the future of the Royal Family, and is prepared to make decisions best for the institution and country.”

Before concluding he also said, “the Prince and Princess are not consumed by Harry and Meghan and are in a ‘far different place’ to 2020. Kate’s cancer struggle has ‘put everything into perspective’ and they will not let the Sussex drama derail their ‘commitment to service and duty’.”