Envy begins to 'ooze' out of Prince Harry

It seems nothing has hit Prince Harry worse than what happened yesterday when Prince William decided to show up on The Graham Norton Show.

As for why this seems to have irked the Duke, considering he had to follow up with a stint on This Morning. The reason has been explained by a well-placed source who is well aware of the rift simmering right behind Palace walls, away from prying eyes.

This insider in question ran straight to a celebrity news reporter named, Rob Shuter.

Overo on his Naughty But Nice Substack they say, “Harry was absolutely green with envy” because his older brother totally “knocked it out of the park.”

In every way that counts the Duke looked “funny, charming and looked completely comfortable in his own skin.”

Even Meghan is said to have been gobsmacked by the reception he received because he “couldn’t believe how well he was received.”

The insider also says, “her immediate reaction was that Harry needed to get back on British television and show everyone he could be just as entertaining.”

They even went as far as to say that the This Morning stint wasn’t a coincidence either, because Meghan “wanted” Harry back in front of British cameras. “William had just stolen the show, and she wanted Harry to have his own moment. They didn’t want William getting all the attention and praise,” they added.

Over all, they described the Sussex’s thought process as something like, “if William gets attention, Harry wants it. If Catherine is celebrated, Meghan wants to outdo her. Anything you can do, I can do better seems to be the Sussexes’ motto.”