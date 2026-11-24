Meghan Markle hopes for ‘quiet’ Christmas amid tough times

Meghan Markle wants to have the best time with family this Christmas



Meghan Markle wants to keep it low-key ahead of Christmas.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is still mourning the arrest of her father over child sexual assault, wants to spend a quiet Christmas with mother Doria Ragland, husband Prince Harry, and her two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

An insider tells PEOPLE: “Everything going on with her dad is still weighing heavily on her.”

The source said: “She wants the holidays to be as quiet and enjoyable as possible for the family.”

“Traveling back and forth would be too much for everyone,” the source continued. “She doesn’t want to add any more pressure right now.”

An insider said that the Duchess sent Harry to another British TV show, upstaging William's interview.

Recently, fans saw the Duke of Sussex at ITV’s This Morning, talking about how Archie and Lilibet are settling in the UK, festive rituals and the Birmingham Invictus Games.

The source shared, "Harry was absolutely green with envy. William knocked it out of the park. He was funny, charming and looked completely comfortable in his own skin. Meghan couldn’t believe how well he was received.

"Her immediate reaction was that Harry needed to get back on British television and show everyone he could be just as entertaining."

An insider claimed that Harry's immediate appearance on a TV show was not a coincidence, and the key reason behind it was Meghan.

"Meghan wanted Harry back in front of British cameras. William had just stolen the show, and she wanted Harry to have his own moment. They didn’t want William getting all the attention and praise," the source shared.