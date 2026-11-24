Prince Harry Christmas in trouble as Prince William is not budging

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reminded they should stay away from principal and the royal family ahead of holiday season.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are set to spend Christmas in the UK alongside their children and Megan‘s mom, Doria Ragland, are told they have lost faith of the Royal family.

According to the Daily Mail, the Sussexes and the Windsors seem a "whisper away from a collision course this Christmas".

Author Robert Jobson said: "[Harry and Meghan] are being kept at arm's length, and rightly so. I'm told they won't be at the Abbey or in Norfolk."

He added: "William is not budging. As far as anyone knows, his father hasn't seen them since a meeting at Highgrove in July. Insiders tell me it comes down to trust."

Mr Jobson adds that “they do not behave like it. Instead, in recent weeks, they have been more public facing than ever."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.