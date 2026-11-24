Kate Middleton recalls the moment her truly realized life isn’t infinite: Watch

Another clip has dropped and the world is finally getting a glimpse into just what it might have felt like for Kate Middleton to see her own mortality in one breath, while a mother to three young children.

This comes as part of a second clip that was released, ahead of the full documentary drop for Heal.

In this short clip the Princess of Wales says once again, “cancer does change you. It changes your body. It changes you physically.”

In her eyes, there is something else, beyond the treatment and diagnosis that is hard to confront and she explained it by saying, “you have to go through treatment and surgeries. But there's a much deeper part to what a cancer diagnosis shifts in you. I think when you've had to confront your own vulnerabilities, when you're faced with your own mortality, you have to accept that life is not infinite.”

Near the end of that clip fans can hear her add, “in those moments, a shift does happen. It does open you up. I think it softens your heart. Once you've experienced something like that, it's very hard to go back to the person you were before.”