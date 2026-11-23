MotoGP champion Marc Márquez sparked a social media frenzy after celebrating his latest title triumph with a playful "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) gesture, mimicking goat horns with his fingers above his helmet.

The celebration quickly went viral, drawing widespread reactions from MotoGP fans and sports outlets worldwide.

The Ducati rider secured his eighth premier-class MotoGP world championship—and tenth overall world title—at the Portuguese Grand Prix in Portimão on Sunday, November 22, 2026.

Although Marco Bezzecchi won the race at the Autódromo Internacional do Algarve, Márquez's eighth-place finish was enough to clinch the championship with one round remaining.

The achievement takes the 33-year-old Spaniard past rival Valentino Rossi's seven premier-class titles and level with Italian legend Giacomo Agostini's record of eight.

Following the chequered flag, Ducati staged an elaborate tribute to the champion, unveiling a giant projection and shadow silhouette of a goat in recognition of his GOAT status.

Márquez also climbed a 10-step podium symbolising his 10 career world titles across all classes. At the top, Agostini personally presented him with a commemorative gold helmet.

After overcoming a 102-point mid-season deficit and continuing his recovery from an arm injury, an emotional Márquez dedicated his achievement to his supporters, saying: "This one is for all the fans that believed in me from 2020 until now."

The playful celebration subsequently spread across X, Instagram and TikTok, reigniting debates among fans about Márquez's place among MotoGP's greatest riders, alongside Rossi and Agostini.