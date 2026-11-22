Billie Jean King marks birthday with degree milestone and special honors

Tennis legend Billie Jean King celebrates her 83rd birthday, marked by significant achievements including an academic degree and special honors.

King expressed her gratitude for family, friends and partner Ilana while highlighting her May graduation with a BA in history from Cal State LA.

On her big day, she penned a heartfelt note saying, “Today, I turn 83 years young, and I find myself reflecting on all the meaningful moments, new experiences, milestones reached, and most importantly, the relationships, both old and new, that have made this journey truly special.

I am so grateful for the friends, family, colleagues, and partners who continue to inspire and challenge me. And most especially for my love Ilana, with whom I walk this journey, side by side…”

In May of this year, I (finally!) received my college degree, a BA in History, from CalStateLA, 65 years after I began my pursuit of the degree in 1961. I’m heading into this next year with a full heart, plenty of energy, and great optimism for what’s ahead…”

The post drew mesmerizing reactions from her fans with one writing, “Happy Birthday! You are an inspiration, transforming the lives of so many, while resetting the bar of what’s possible. Keep doing what you do. We need more of you in the world.”

Second added, “The gratitude, Billy Jean, comes from all of us right back to all of you. We have all been with you every step of the way, and you are right; it has been some journey.”