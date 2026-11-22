Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando officially married in romantic Palm Springs wedding
Miley Cyrus marries Maxx Morando one year after getting engaged in Japan
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have officially exchanged vows after nearly four years of dating.
The 33-year-old singer and the 28-year-old Liily drummer held the ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, November 21 per multiple reports.
Photos from the ceremony show the couple say "I do" beside a swimming pool, standing under an arch packed with white flowers.
The wedding was attended by some of Miley's closest family members, including her mother, Tish Cyrus, and younger sister, Noah Cyrus.
The celebrations began a day earlier when the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner for their loved ones.
The wedding comes almost a year after the couple announced their engagement. Miley first sparked speculation in December 2025 when she appeared at the Avatar: Fire and Ash premiere wearing a diamond ring.
Morando eventually revealed that he had proposed during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, the previous year.
Miley and Morando were first romantically linked in late 2021 after being spotted together at Gucci's Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles. They reportedly met on a blind date before being photographed packing on PDA in West Hollywood in April 2022.
This is Miley's second marriage. She was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth in December 2018, but the pair separated in August 2019. Their divorce was finalised in January 2020.
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