Kim Kardashian returns to F1 to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton amid 'rude' controversy

Since Lewis Hamilton began dating Kim Kardashian, it is not uncommon for the latter to appear on the Formula 1 track to support her boyfriend.



Her latest appearance was at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix qualifying session.

According to the viral photo circulating on social media, Kardashian was spotted wearing a full-length black leather trench coat and dark sunglasses inside the Scuderia Ferrari garage.



Her latest appearance comes as the Skims mogul was earlier involved in a controversy over her previous appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix.

That is when Martin Brundle, a reporter, approached Kardashian for an interview ahead of the race.

However, the reality star let his questions remain unanswered. This response divided the internet.

Some of her fans defended her, arguing she did not want to divert attention from Hamilton. However, others branded her behaviour as rude.

Addressing those criticisms, she said on the upcoming episode of The Kardashians, her show on Hulu, “I would never in a million years show up to my boyfriend’s job and make it all about me and start doing interviews."

That said, Kardashian, contrary to earlier — remaining mum on her romance with Hamilton — she has been increasingly open about it, as they became romantically linked earlier this year.