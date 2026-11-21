Robert Pattinson having 'itchy feet' about new Bond role already?

Robert Pattinson reportedly had one condition before accepting the James Bond role—a shorter contract.

The British actor, 40, was announced as the new 007 on Monday, November 16, succeeding Daniel Craig after a five-year gap in the franchise.

However, reports have emerged that Pattinson's representatives negotiated a three-film agreement instead of the four-film commitment initially planned by producers.

"Robert refused to sign up for four films – a requirement which the other Bond contenders had agreed to – only signing on the dotted line when it was brought down to three," the Daily Mail reported.

The shorter deal has also reportedly raised questions. "Fears have been sparked that his get-out-early clause could be a sign that Robert is already having itchy feet about his new role, despite calling it the 'honour of a lifetime.’"

"James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honour of a lifetime," he said.

However, neither the actor nor Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed the reported contract details.

The upcoming film will be directed by Denis Villeneuve, with Steven Knight writing the screenplay. Amy Pascal and David Heyman will serve as producers, while Tanya Lapointe will be an executive producer.

The new film will mark the beginning of a new era for the franchise under Amazon MGM Studios, which took over creative control from longtime Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson in 2025.