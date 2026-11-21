Russell Brand's bizarre admission when asked about Katy Perry marriage timeline

Russell Brand struggled to remember when he married Katy Perry during a deposition last year, newly unsealed court documents reveal.

The British comedian was being questioned about allegations made by an anonymous woman who claimed he exposed himself to her while filming his 2011 movie Arthur before sexually assaulting her in a bathroom.

The alleged incident reportedly took place in July 2010, three months before his wedding to Perry— same time he was filming Arthur.

The deposition transcripts reveal that Brand could not recall whether he was married to Perry when the alleged incident occurred, per the Daily Mail.

"Whilst I — of course, it wouldn't be difficult for me to find out whether or not I was married, because it would be on the internet somewhere, I'm assuming," he told officials.

He went on to describe Perry as a "very high-profile woman," saying, “What I do know is that I was in a relationship with, as you know, obviously a very high-profile woman. And even when I was married to her, I was sort of drowning in love.”

The exes first met in 2009 while Perry was filming a cameo for Brand's movie Get Him to the Greek. They married in India in October 2010 but separated the next year. Their divorce was finalised in 2012.

Brand also delivered an unusual explanation for referring to his genitalia as a "willy" as the unusual exchange about Brand's choice of language was also featured in the deposition.

When inquired, he defended the term as a common British expression. "That's a standard innocuous and — I would say deliberately and overtly nonsexual," he explained.

When asked whether he had ever asked someone to do more elaborate sexual favours surrounding that, Brand gave a lengthy explanation about what he described as "asexual genitalia."

As for the allegations made by the anonymous woman, Brand maintained that their sexual encounters were consensual. However, he admitted he could not completely rule out exposing himself to her, describing the possibility as "quite embarrassing."

The revelations come after Brand was convicted of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault and sentenced to 10 years and six months in prison. He denied wrongdoing throughout the trial.

Brand was transferred to HMP Littlehey in Cambridgeshire on November 13. Since his conviction, six more women are said to have stepped up and accused him of sexual misconduct, with the alleged incidents dating back to the same period.