Russia says EU’s Kallas role in Ukraine talks could derail negotiations

On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that involving EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in any possible future negotiations on Ukraine with Moscow would lead to the collapse of talks.

Earlier this month, Kallas said that Russia had no say over who gets a seat at the table for Ukraine-Russia peace talks, adding that she knew Moscow did not want her there but that she was representing the collective stance of all 27 member states refraining from sharing her own views.

Kallas has said Russia must accept a ceasefire and offer concessions before real peace talks start and doubts Russia’s desire to discuss Europe’s own security framework as part of negotiations, as reported by the Reuters.

“If anyone in Brussels is interested in such a negotiator with ‌Russia, ⁠it merely demonstrates to us clearly what results they hope to achieve in dialogue with us – the derailment of any peace initiatives. That, it seems to me, is something she (Kallas) will carry out with flying colours, Kallas continued.”

Europe has stayed out of US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine but has agreed that it will be led by major military powers and non-member Britain plus France, Germany, Italy and Poland and EU institutions if and when it is included. Furthermore, President Vladimir Putin said that Russia suggested that European delegates visit Russia to state their position on a peace settlement before finalizing how future discussions will be organized.