Kris Jenner gets emotional while recalling her mother’s death

Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian got candid over a painful memory.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kris shared how the death of her mother, MJ, left an unforgettable emptiness.

“I always have a bad morning. But by the afternoon, I feel like I can breathe. … I thought it was so heartbreaking to witness her passing,” said the reality TV matriarch.

While Kim said with tears, “MJ, you always thought she would live forever. I’m gonna cry, but you always thought my grandma would live forever.”

For those unaware, MJ, whose real name is Mary Jo Shannon, died at the age of 91 on July 16, 2026.

After her death, Kris took to Instagram and wrote, “Today, we said goodbye to my beautiful Mommy MJ.”

Adding, “There are no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye. My mom was the heart of our family. She taught me everything that truly matters … to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted.”

“Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us. Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched,” Kris continued. “I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mommy. My heart is broken into a million pieces… thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life… I love you forever, Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything,” the businesswoman further wrote at the time.