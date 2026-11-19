Elon Musk visits Gigafactory Shanghai to deliver key message to teams

Tesla CEO Elon Musk visited the company’s Gigafactory in Shanghai, China to meet employees and thank teams for their hard work on November 19 as part of a broader China trip around APEC Leaders’ week.

Musk thanked the Asia-Pacific and China teams directly and shared a vision for long-term growth meant to cut through the daily buzz around Tesla’s stock and public image.

The strategic message Musk shared with his staff also served as a counterweight to the speculation cycle that commonly follows his public appearances.

By clearly directing staff to look past quick wins and prioritize meaningful innovation, he is reinforcing an insurgent mindset that Tesla has hit hard during market volatility and competitive pressure.

It is uncertain whether the production increase commitment translates into a specific capacity expansion or simply reflects output growth at the current facility but with Giga Shanghai is already running above 950,000 units of annual capacity and current run rates project a record year extending the prior year annual gains.