Inside Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando relationship: How it all began

Miley Cyrus is all set to walk down the aisle with her boyfriend Maxx Morando this weekend.

On Thursday, an insider spilled to TMZ that the singers will tie the knot in a ceremony in Southern California later this week.

However, further details regarding the wedding remain "under wraps."

For those unaware, Miley and Maxx first sparked dating rumors in November 2021 when the two were spotted together at Gucci‘s Love Parade runway show.

The Flowers hitmaker officially announced her engagement to Maxx in December 2025.

How Did Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Meet?

In June 2023, Miley gave an interview to British Vogue in which she shared how she met Maxx.

"We got put on a blind date. Well, it was blind for me and not really for him," the Grammy winner clarified to the outlet.

"I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave," she added.

Miley recently appeared on The Zane Lowe Show, where she shared what she loves most about her fiance.

“Well, there’s like a whole list of things. I can’t read you my vows, but the number one thing I think that I noticed from the beginning was we talked about the wisdom of a child and their unknowing is what makes them so brilliant,” the bride-to-be said.

“That’s what I love about Maxx the most,” she continued. “I’ve been able to be in the room with some of the greatest producers and songwriters and artists of all time and they know too much."

Miley added, "They’ve lost their questioning and like their searching because they know the answer.”