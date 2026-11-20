KJ Biermann makes high-stake legal move as disturbing details emerge in criminal case

KJ Biermann, son of Real Housewives star Kim Zolciak, has made a major change to his legal team as he faces several serious criminal charges and new details emerge about a previous case involving a family member.

In his latest move, the 15-year-old has dropped attorney Jason Sheffield and hired Brian Steel, a high-profile lawyer whose former clients include Sean “Diddy” Combs and rapper Young Thug, per TMZ and Page Six, who cited the court documents.

It's been reported that the Biermann family made the change to ensure KJ gets the best possible legal representation. Neither lawyer has commented on the decision.

KJ pleaded not guilty to seven felony charges following his arrest in August. These include aggravated child molestation, aggravated sexual battery, aggravated sodomy, three counts of sexual battery against a child under 16 and false imprisonment.

The charges are linked to an alleged incident at a Life Time gym in Alpharetta, Georgia, on April 23. A girl accused KJ of sexually assaulting her inside a changing room. Prosecutors say she suffered physical injuries and emotional trauma.

In a recent court filing, prosecutors also brought up KJ's 2023 juvenile case, which involved allegations of sexual offenses against an underage family member. The case included allegations of incest, child molestation, sexual battery, statutory rape and sexual exploitation of children.

Prosecutors argued that the latest allegations show more violent behavior and claimed that earlier rehabilitation efforts had failed to prevent further incidents.

Steel previously represented Combs in his 2025 criminal trial. Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges but convicted on two prostitution-related counts.