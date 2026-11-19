Dakota Fanning, Elle Fanning’s movie gets dramatic teaser

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning have teamed up in the new movie.

The sister duo is starring in the upcoming movie The Nightingale; moreover, the trailer is officially out from Sony Pictures on Thursday, November 19.

Dakota will appear as Vianne Mauriac, a schoolteacher and mother whose husband leaves to join the war, while Elle portrays her brave, younger sister, Isabelle Rossignol.

As per the synopsis of the film, “The Nightingale stars real-life sisters Elle and Dakota Fanning together onscreen for the first time in the powerful, emotional story of two sisters forced to embark on separate courageous, dangerous paths in a fight for survival and freedom during World War II.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the historical war drama is set to be released on March 19, 2027.

Previously, Dakota told The Hollywood Reporter, stating, “The Nightingale will be the first time we act on screen together.”

“We have played the same character at different ages but have never spoken to each other in front of a camera. For years, we have looked for a film to do with one another and then this gem appeared,” she further revealed at the time.

However, on November 18, she opened up about her and Elle’s characters, saying, “Vianne shows her love through nurture and cooking and taking care of a home. Elle’s character, Isabelle, is the more obviously daring one that runs towards danger and adventure.”

“I do think that we are truly probably the people to play these roles because we deeply understand that dynamic. We inhabit some of the same qualities,” she told Vanity Fair at the time.



