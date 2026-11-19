GTA 6 stars finally speak out after years of secrecy

With the hotly anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 finally out, its stars Dylan Rourke and Manni L. Perez — who play central characters Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, respectively — have come out together to share a heartfelt statement.

Together, the duo said in the post shared on Instagram, “Years witnessing the hardest working and most skilled artisans game making has to offer."

"We are truly honored to collaborate on this worldwide testament to human creativity, ingenuity, and sheer willpower,” the statement read.

“So much learned and so much to learn, keep fighting for what you love, stay humble. See y’all in Leonida.”

Apart from them, the duo as Rockstar shared cast details the developer kept under wraps for years.

The main voice cast also includes Brad Carter as Donnie, Bobby Moynihan as Cal, and Stephen Root as Brian Heder.

Orlagh Cassidy as Lori Heder, Machel Montano as Kenton Rees, and Mallory Wu as Andy.

Meanwhile, the main stunt double for Lucia Caminos, Victoria Lee, also reflected on her work on the game.

On Instagram, she shared a post, writing, “So many incredibly talented people poured their hearts and souls into this game, and I'm beyond grateful to have been part of something so massive!”



