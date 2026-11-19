Larry Poindexter, 'General Hospital' star, dies days after being hit by vehicle

In a shocking development, Larry Poindexter, an actor best known for dramas such as General Hospital and Days of Our Lives, has died days after being hit by a car. He was 66.

About the accident, details have been limited, but a report in Deadline — which first reported the news — said that the actor was crossing the street in his neighbourhood — he lived in Studio City — when a car struck him on Friday.

Rushed to the hospital, Pointdexter underwent surgery for his broken ribs on Wednesday; however, he died before the operation.

In addition to other hit soaps, Pointdexter also starred in JAG and The Mentalist and appeared in Friends and The Lincoln Lawyer.

He has other credits, too. Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Pacific Blue, Becker, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, Nip/Tuck, Will and Grace, How I Met Your Mother, Supernatural, Castle, NCIS, Curb Your Enthusiasm, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, CSI: NY and CSI: Miami.

Besides his acting career, the late actor was also a musician. He was the lead singer for the alternative country band The High Lonesome in the 1990s. They also released an album titled Feel Free To Do So in 1995.

Poindexter, meanwhile, is survived by his wife, Carol Kritzer, who is a casting director. The pair shares two twin sons.