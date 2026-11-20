Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 dethroned over fresh controversy

Miss Universe Vietnam 2026 Quynh Anh Nguyen has been stripped of her title just 48 days after winning the crown.

The loss comes after a series of controversies and alleged violations of pageant rules.

Five6 Entertainment, the production company behind the competition, announced the decision in a statement signed by its general director, Pham Duy Khanh.

The controversy began in October when screenshots allegedly showing Nguyen and first runner-up Trịnh Mỹ Anh making negative comments about fellow beauty queens and other people from the pageant emerged online.

Anh later issued an apology, but on October 12, the organisation said it was reviewing the messages and two weeks later, on October 25, announced that Nguyen would be suspended from all activities under the Miss Universe Vietnam title for six months.

In a latest turn of events, in a statement released on November 18, the organisers said they had learned that Nguyen was continuing to attend events without their approval. They said her appearances caused confusion and damaged the image of the pageant.

The statement also revealed that Nguyen had informed the organisation about her mental health condition and said she needed time to rest and receive treatment.

She reportedly told them she could not meet her original contract commitments but went on to accepting event invitations.

Meanwhile, Seoul-based management company Signé recently announced a partnership with Nguyen, saying that people should take responsibility for their actions and be judged on their efforts to improve.

Nguyen's removal comes shortly before the 2026 Miss Universe competition in San Juan, Puerto Rico. However, she was already ruled out of representing Vietnam because of a dispute over the country's pageant franchise rights.

This will be Vietnam's first absence from Miss Universe in 12 years. Its last absence was in 2014.