Jensen Huang’s harsh management tactics detailed at Nvidia: report

A new report by The New York Times sheds light on former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang’s rigorous leadership approach, outlining the strict expectations and intense workplace culture he reportedly maintained at the tech giant.

In the released report on Huang’s combative and toxic management style, it was revealed for the first time that Nvidia had reached a more than $1 million settlement in the mid-2000s with a former HR chief for the company, who was terminated after he voiced objections about Huang’s conduct which he detailed in memos at the time as “the most degrading, menacing and bullying actions he had observed in his profession.

The paper outlines specific outbursts as Huang told one executive his mother should have aborted him, according to one witness who stated he would rip both arms off a subordinate and beat the person.

The Times also reported that Huang avoided direct meetings which he had said reduce transparency so disagreements happen in front of group where he could make fun of person that he told teams their bosses were incompetent and that in 2019, he reprimanded a sales executive in front of government officials after Nvidia failed to obtain part of a supercomputer contract, prompting the executive to hurl his badge at Huang and step down.