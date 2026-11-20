Melania Trump reveals new details on foster scholarships, child reunions and new docuseries
Melania Trump reflects in a wide-ranging interview on foster care, scholarships and more
Melania Trump discussed foster care scholarships, crucial efforts to reunite children with their families and her forthcoming documentary series during an appearance on Fox& Friends.
The First Lady detailed her future initiative which has raised $7.5 million for scholarships collaborating with 26 universities like Ohio State, Texas and actively mentoring its first student to earn a doctorate.
She also shed light on progress made while reuniting 34 Ukrainian and Russian children separated by conflict staying involved in every step.
“I established a great relationship with Ukraine and with Russia.”
“I'm involved in every step of the way. It's very important that we bring back the children to their families, and it's nothing more joyful to see a reunification with mothers and fathers and children to come back.”
Earlier, first lady Melania Trump announced that Ukraine and Russia will observe a ceasefire in and around the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky, approximately five miles behind active lines, enabling residents to evacuate.
Lastly, Melania delivered a powerful message about the ultimate value of education as she pushed to expand opportunities for children in foster care.
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