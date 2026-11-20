Italy gives green light to approve Tesla self- driving system: what to know

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said on Friday that Italy has given tentative approval to Tesla’s Assisted Driving System (TAD), making it the first major European Union country to adopt the technology developed by the US electric vehicle maker.

In a post on X, Salvini said the decision was another significant step forward toward innovation, technology and mobility of the future.

The minister said in a statement, “The green light followed a thorough technical feasibility assessment.”

Following the Netherlands’ approved FSD in approval, seven other EU countries have authorized the technology. The system was later acknowledged in nations including Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark and Belgium allowing Tesla to scale up its operations before a comprehensive EU vote, after receiving initial approval in the Netherlands in April.

Tesla also said on X on Friday that TAD received authorization in Italy, sharing footage from inside one of its vehicles driving through the streets of Rome in self-driving mode.