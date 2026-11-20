SpaceX dragon undocks from ISS with key science samples ahead of California splashdown
Uncrewed SpaceX dragon spacecraft undocks from the space station and sets to start its journey to bring research samples
In a major update, the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft undocked from the space-facing port of the International Space Station’s Harmony module after a command from ground controllers.
According to reports, the dragon will splash down off the California coast at 4:55 p.m. Saturday. While docked after launching from Florida on October 13 it successfully delivered over 6,300 pounds of supplies and is now returning with sensitive items like 3D-bioprinted blood vessels, antibiotic-resistant bacteria and a field-proven lighting system.
It is pertinent to mention here that splashdown is set for 4:55 p.m. EST on Saturday, underscoring Dragon’s unique ability to deliver supplies home unlike other cargo vehicles.
On social platform X, intriguing responses have been shared by users with one writing, “right on schedule, love to see it.... safe travels home Dragon, hope that splashdown goes smooth as butter.”
Second remarked, “ The only thing leaving on schedule this week is Dragon. Markets could use the discipline.”
Third added, “On-time departure from space while my United flight can't even leave the gate on time lol. Elon's team running the most punctual airline in the solar system.”
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