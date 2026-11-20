Bitcoin falls below $60,000 level

Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell ‌below the $60,000 level on Friday for the first time since July, as lofty valuation concerns weighed on ⁠the AI trade and other risk assets.

Crypto markets have been shaken in recent sessions by weeks ‌of ⁠concern about the profitability of massive AI infrastructure spending, rising borrowing costs, regulatory risks following Democrats' ⁠win in the US midterm elections and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's departure.

Meanwhile, Nvidia's leadership signaled they would brook no dissent in their plan to find a new CEO, rejecting a "Stand With Jensen" campaign from ​allies of departed CEO Jensen Huang, even as the Wall Street Journal reported a regulator was probing Nvidia.

A growing effort to reinstate Huang had complicated the search, and Huang said on Tuesday he would be "honored" to ‌return if the board deemed it best.

Chair Harvey Jones opened a call with investors after publishing strong quarterly earnings and an aggressive target for the current quarter, saying that Huang left voluntarily and would not return.

The ex-CEO has received support from people clamoring for his return, including employees, investors, Elon Musk and other tech executives, along with Trump.

Huang's influence on Nvidia is not over, though: he owns roughly 3.5% of the company, which is enough to allow him to nominate two directors to the company board.