Bitcoin falls below $60,000 level amid concerns about Jensen Huang departure, midterm elections
Crypto markets have been shaken in recent sessions by weeks of concern about the profitability of massive AI infrastructure spending
Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, fell below the $60,000 level on Friday for the first time since July, as lofty valuation concerns weighed on the AI trade and other risk assets.
Crypto markets have been shaken in recent sessions by weeks of concern about the profitability of massive AI infrastructure spending, rising borrowing costs, regulatory risks following Democrats' win in the US midterm elections and Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's departure.
Meanwhile, Nvidia's leadership signaled they would brook no dissent in their plan to find a new CEO, rejecting a "Stand With Jensen" campaign from allies of departed CEO Jensen Huang, even as the Wall Street Journal reported a regulator was probing Nvidia.
A growing effort to reinstate Huang had complicated the search, and Huang said on Tuesday he would be "honored" to return if the board deemed it best.
Chair Harvey Jones opened a call with investors after publishing strong quarterly earnings and an aggressive target for the current quarter, saying that Huang left voluntarily and would not return.
The ex-CEO has received support from people clamoring for his return, including employees, investors, Elon Musk and other tech executives, along with Trump.
Huang's influence on Nvidia is not over, though: he owns roughly 3.5% of the company, which is enough to allow him to nominate two directors to the company board.
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