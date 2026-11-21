Former Bond girl reveals why she initially wasn't sold on Robert Pattinson as 007
Robert Pattinson gets unexpected verdict from former Bond girl: 'Not that Twilight actor and Batman!'
A former James Bond girl has revealed her initial reaction to Robert Pattinson taking over the iconic role, admitting she wasn't immediately convinced by the casting.
Rachel Grant, who appeared as Peaceful Fountains of Desire in 2002's Die Another Day, initially responded with two words, "Oh no!"
The actress explained that she was genuinely surprised by the decision to cast the former Twilight star, who also played Batman.
She recalled saying, "Not that Twilight actor and Batman!" before realising shortly that it was a "great decision" for him to play 007.
"I warmed to him straight away. I actually really like the choice; I think it's a great decision for many reasons," she added.
Grant particularly praised Pattinson's appearance and manner, saying he has the distinctly English look that goes with Bond's persona.
She also welcomed the prospect of returning to Bond's traditional roots following Daniel Craig's interpretation.
The actress also offered advice for whoever takes on the next Bond girl role, saying she would like to see someone unexpected who can bring mystery and intrigue to the character.
She knows firsthand how much the franchise can influence an actress's career. Grant starred opposite Pierce Brosnan and Halle Berry in the 20th Bond film after impressing the casting team with an impromptu martial arts demonstration using nunchucks.
Her character was a Chinese agent posing as a masseuse who attempted to obtain information from Bond. She filmed her scenes over three days, working alongside Brosnan.
The British-Filipina actress has also spoken about using her Bond girl recognition to support charitable causes in the Philippines.
In a separate interview, she revealed that signing photographs at a Bond fan event helped raise more than $2,000 for a feeding programme for children with special needs.
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