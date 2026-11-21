'This is not AI’: Elon Musk confirms viral Shanghai dance clip is real

Elon Musk, in a recent update on 'X' (formally twitter) quote-posted a throwback clip shared by the account X Freeze (@XFreeze) showing Musk dancing on stage with the Tesla China team at Gigafactory Shanghai in January 2020—replying "This is not AI" to clarify that the viral dance footage is real archival video rather than AI-generated content.

'This is not AI’: Elon Musk confirms viral Shanghai dance clip is real

As reported the footage comes from Musk's energetic stage appearance at Tesla's Gigafactory Shanghai in January 2020, where he danced alongside local employees during a vehicle rollout event.

Its renewed circulation on X comes amid Musk's November 2026 visit to China and a fresh stop at Giga Shanghai, where Tesla's operations remain under intense spotlight alongside broader regulatory and product scrutiny in the market.

Because synthetic and AI-generated clips frequently spread across social platforms, viewers often question whether viral moments are real or fabricated.

By chiming in directly, Musk confirmed the footage is real archival video rather than AI-generated content while leaning into the humor of one of his most memorable unscripted public appearances.

The brief post quickly gained traction on X, blending throwback internet nostalgia with ongoing attention around Musk's China trip and Tesla's high-profile factory operations.

The lighthearted exchange stood out amid a busy stretch of headlines around Musk and his companies, from Starship milestones and orbital AI compute discussions to shifting political commentary.