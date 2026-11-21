Pete Davidson reportedly on to the next one after split from Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson is reportedly dating Sarah Jane Nader, the younger sister of Sports Illustrated model and Dancing With The Stars participant Brooks Nader.

The new romance comes just months after splitting from the mother of his daughter, Elsie Hewitt.

The 33-year-old comedian and Sarah Jane, 24, were first spotted together in August and have recently been seen again in New York City.

Photos posted by Deuxmoi show the pair visited an AMC movie theater in the East Village. However, sources say they are not exclusive, per TMZ.

Just last year, the comedian welcomed his first child, a daughter named Scottie, on December 12, 2025 with Hewitt. The former couple made their red carpet debut in May that year but reportedly split the next year.

Despite their split, Davidson and Hewitt reunited last month to celebrate their daughter's first Halloween in matching Sopranos-themed costumes.

Their split reportedly came down to the strain of balancing work and family life. A source previously told The Sun that Davidson’s busy travel schedule left Hewitt feeling she needed more support at home after their daughter was born.

Davidson has previously been linked to several high-profile women, including Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale.