Bond star Lea Seydoux gets real about Broccoli family's exit from franchise

Léa Seydoux says the James Bond films "will never be the same" now that Barbara Broccoli has stepped back from the series.

The actress, who played Madeleine Swann in Spectre and No Time to Die, made the remarks in an exchange with Elle UK.

"It became American," was her first concern as she weighed in on the recent changes. "I hope they will keep the British spirit."

Her comments come days after Amazon MGM Studios announced Robert Pattinson as the next Bond, on Monday, November 16.

She did not directly comment on the lead male casting. However, she did openly praise the new director, Denis Villeneuve, calling it a "great choice."

She said she is curious how the team will reinvent the series. In No Time to Die, her character has a baby with Bond.

Seydoux also said she loved working with Broccoli and her half-brother Michael G. Wilson and called the experience "a pure delight."

She noted that it was Broccoli's father who started the Bond films and now with the family's involvement, the franchise will be different.

Amazon MGM took creative control of the franchise in 2025. Broccoli and Wilson announced in February that year that they were stepping back from producing. Wilson said it was time for Amazon to "lead James Bond into the future."

Villeneuve is directing the next Bond film from a script by Steven Knight. Amazon MGM has not yet announced a release date.