Inside Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando’s rehearsal dinner

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s reported big day is getting closer.

According to TMZ and Page Six, on November 20, the couple hosted a special rehearsal dinner, and the pictures were also shared.

It is said that Miley’s mother, Tish Cyrus, and sister, Noah Cyrus, were also among the attendees at the event.

Moreover, the acclaimed singer’s stepsister Lily-Rose Purcell gave a sneak peek into the pre-wedding event through her Instagram, where she posted a picture that offered a glimpse into the dinner menu, personalized with the initials "M+M."

While in another showed raspberry creme brulee, small cakes, and an espresso martini with some purple and pink flowers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando were first romantically linked together in November 2021; however, they announced their engagement in December 2025, and now TMZ reported that the couple is ready to say “I do.”

Previously, the Hannah Montana star revealed to British Vogue how she met her partner: “We got put on a blind date.”

“Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, ‘The worst that can happen is I leave,’” Miley added at the time.

For those unaware, Miley Cyrus is the daughter of Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish Cyrus. However, the couple got separated in April 2022.