UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv for vital defense talks
The UK’s defense secretary has met with Zelenskyy for significant talks in Kyiv
In a major update, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he held crucial talks with British Defense Secretary Wes Streeting in Kyiv on Saturday.
Zelenskyy further described the meeting as good and productive and stated it delivered a clear message to Russia that support for Ukraine remains unwavering, adding the talks mainly focused on the capabilities Ukraine needs now, primarily air protection to safeguard its vital systems and critical infrastructure.
He was of the view that the UK has no missiles of its own for Patriot systems but has strong connections in Europe that help find the missiles Ukraine needs to counter ballistic threats.
“The discussion was very substantive, and we are preparing new joint steps in our defense cooperation. The first instructions to Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense have already been issued. Yevhenii Khmara is preparing for meetings in Europe over the coming days – Ukraine needs concrete results. We will have greater defense capabilities of our own and a substantial expansion of cooperation with our partners in Europe. Today, we also discussed the details of our missile program. We have updated our priorities. Glory to Ukraine, Zelenskyy continued.”
Zelenskyy also addressed Ukraine’s recent strikes on the Crimean Bridge which connects Russia with the Crimean Peninsula. In addition, he claimed that Russia had attacked Ukrainian bridges 109 times adding that this figure uses an incident-based count rather than tracking individual munitions.
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