Elon Musk shows Neuralink patient playing GTA 6 using only their thoughts
A two-minute demonstration video shared on X reveals a brain-computer interface trial participant driving, flying, and fighting in Grand Theft Auto VI completely hands-free
Following the global launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19, 2026, a Neuralink brain-computer interface (BCI) trial participant demonstrated playing the game entirely hands-free using only neural signals.
Neuralink released a two-minute video on November 20, 2026, showing an unnamed clinical trial participant playing GTA 6 using only the company’s N1 brain-computer interface (BCI) implant—just one day after the game launched worldwide on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.
How the Gameplay Works:
Instead of touching a physical controller, the participant translates intended micro-movements into real-time console inputs.
In the footage, he explains that imagining tapping each ring finger triggers punches, imagining sliding his right hand forward pulls a plane's nose up like a mouse movement, and additional foot-movement mappings were added to cover extra buttons.
Using Neuralink's implanted N1 chip—which records electrical activity from thousands of neurons via ultra-thin threads placed in the motor cortex—the patient translates imagined hand and thumb movements directly into real-time controller inputs (steering, accelerating, and camera control).
Full In-Game Control:
An on-screen neural-decoding dashboard and a PlayStation 5 DualSense controller overlay show inputs lighting up live as the participant steers a speedboat, drives cars, flies planes, and engages in combat.
Cultural Crossover:
Combining the year's biggest entertainment release—GTA 6—with assistive neurotechnology showcases how far brain-computer interfaces have progressed in giving people with severe paralysis complex, multi-input digital autonomy.
Life-Changing Accessibility:
The participant noted that before receiving his implant, he had to rely on a mouth stick to use an iPad, which left his jaw sore—calling the brain implant "your portal to the world back". Neuralink noted in a follow-up post that the device remains investigational and has not yet received FDA approval.
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