Trump open to working with Democrats to cap credit card interest and fees

On Saturday, President Trump said he will happily team up with Democrats to cap interest and fees on credit cards arguing that card companies simply generate excessive profits now.

The primary motive behind it is that some argue capping rates would save billions of dollars a year, and that the banking industry is just as resolute that it would deny credit to millions of Americans by creating excessive credit risk.

In a Fox News interview on Saturday morning, Trump was asked whether a rate cap on cards was something he could reach an agreement with Democrats.

The credit card industry contends that interest rate caps shrink the profit margins needed to offset borrower defaults, compelling lenders to deny credit to more applicants.

“I would do it. These credit card companies have made a lot — and the credit card fees that they charge. I'm all into it.”

“I know that some people would say it's not free enterprise. But what's free enterprise when you're sitting home and you get a bill that some guys set up in an office on Park Avenue and they said, 'let's charge a fee that's too high.' So, I'm all for that, Trump continued.”

Earlier, in January Trump said he wanted a 10% cap for one year and any lender that did not adhere would face legal consequences. Furthermore, the sheer possibility was enough to spark a sell-off in prime card issuers and spark an intense reaction from the industry.