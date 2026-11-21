Trump open to working with Democrats to cap credit card interest and fees
Trump signals a green light to work with Democrats to cap credit card interest rates at 10%
On Saturday, President Trump said he will happily team up with Democrats to cap interest and fees on credit cards arguing that card companies simply generate excessive profits now.
The primary motive behind it is that some argue capping rates would save billions of dollars a year, and that the banking industry is just as resolute that it would deny credit to millions of Americans by creating excessive credit risk.
In a Fox News interview on Saturday morning, Trump was asked whether a rate cap on cards was something he could reach an agreement with Democrats.
The credit card industry contends that interest rate caps shrink the profit margins needed to offset borrower defaults, compelling lenders to deny credit to more applicants.
“I would do it. These credit card companies have made a lot — and the credit card fees that they charge. I'm all into it.”
“I know that some people would say it's not free enterprise. But what's free enterprise when you're sitting home and you get a bill that some guys set up in an office on Park Avenue and they said, 'let's charge a fee that's too high.' So, I'm all for that, Trump continued.”
Earlier, in January Trump said he wanted a 10% cap for one year and any lender that did not adhere would face legal consequences. Furthermore, the sheer possibility was enough to spark a sell-off in prime card issuers and spark an intense reaction from the industry.
-
ICE releases details of Seattle airport detainee Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza
-
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando officially married in romantic Palm Springs wedding
-
Robert Pattinson done with Batman?
-
Russell Brand gets reality check from guards in ‘softer’ jail
-
Bond star Lea Seydoux gets real about Broccoli family's exit from franchise
-
Inside Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando’s rehearsal dinner
-
‘Russia Russia, Russia hoax’: Trump says FBI hack might expose Russia probe details
-
Jodie Foster makes surprising confession about one famous movie
-
UN talks fail to ban AI 'Killer Robots' as 128 States delay rules to 2028
-
UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv for vital defense talks
-
Elon Musk shows Neuralink patient playing GTA 6 using only their thoughts
-
Kim Kardashian returns to F1 to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton amid 'rude' controversy