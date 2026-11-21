Jodie Foster makes surprising confession about one famous movie

Jodie Foster revealed how motherhood affected her movie choices.

The actress lent her voice to the character Queen Celeste, who is a villain in the upcoming animated movie Hexed.

Speaking with People magazine, Jodie revealed one movie she had watched “way over a hundred times,” and playing a villain in the upcoming one was “Totally fun.”

The Oscar-winning actress said. “Gosh, because I had two sons during the whole animation fever, so I’ve seen every animated movie you could ever imagine in my era,” adding, “But Lion King is my favorite movie ever. I’ve watched it way over a hundred times.”

For those unaware, Jodie Foster shares two sons with her former partner, 28-year-old Charles Bernard Foster and 25-year-old Christopher Bernard Foster. However, she is currently married to film producer Alexandra Hedison; they tied the knot in April 2014.

“It’s always fun playing a villain because they’re honest people,” she noted about her character.

“They’re honestly bad and they’re unashamed of living up to their destiny as villains. There’s something about that honestly that’s always really compelling where you’re just like, ‘Ooh, I can’t believe she said that,’” the voice actress shared further.

It is pertinent to mention here that Hexed is set to be released on November 25, 2026.