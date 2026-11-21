Jodie Foster makes surprising confession about one famous movie
Jodie Foster opens up about her Disney villain role
Jodie Foster revealed how motherhood affected her movie choices.
The actress lent her voice to the character Queen Celeste, who is a villain in the upcoming animated movie Hexed.
Speaking with People magazine, Jodie revealed one movie she had watched “way over a hundred times,” and playing a villain in the upcoming one was “Totally fun.”
The Oscar-winning actress said. “Gosh, because I had two sons during the whole animation fever, so I’ve seen every animated movie you could ever imagine in my era,” adding, “But Lion King is my favorite movie ever. I’ve watched it way over a hundred times.”
For those unaware, Jodie Foster shares two sons with her former partner, 28-year-old Charles Bernard Foster and 25-year-old Christopher Bernard Foster. However, she is currently married to film producer Alexandra Hedison; they tied the knot in April 2014.
“It’s always fun playing a villain because they’re honest people,” she noted about her character.
“They’re honestly bad and they’re unashamed of living up to their destiny as villains. There’s something about that honestly that’s always really compelling where you’re just like, ‘Ooh, I can’t believe she said that,’” the voice actress shared further.
It is pertinent to mention here that Hexed is set to be released on November 25, 2026.
-
ICE releases details of Seattle airport detainee Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza
-
Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando officially married in romantic Palm Springs wedding
-
Robert Pattinson done with Batman?
-
Russell Brand gets reality check from guards in ‘softer’ jail
-
Bond star Lea Seydoux gets real about Broccoli family's exit from franchise
-
Inside Miley Cyrus, Maxx Morando’s rehearsal dinner
-
‘Russia Russia, Russia hoax’: Trump says FBI hack might expose Russia probe details
-
Trump open to working with Democrats to cap credit card interest and fees
-
UN talks fail to ban AI 'Killer Robots' as 128 States delay rules to 2028
-
UK Defence Secretary Wes Streeting meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv for vital defense talks
-
Elon Musk shows Neuralink patient playing GTA 6 using only their thoughts
-
Kim Kardashian returns to F1 to support boyfriend Lewis Hamilton amid 'rude' controversy