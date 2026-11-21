‘Russia Russia, Russia hoax’: Trump says FBI hack might expose Russia probe details

President Trump on Saturday said that a recent FBI hack could reveal information related to what he calls the “Russia Russia Russia hoax.”

It is crucial because the president remains intently focused on numerous historical grievances about the FBI even as the public grows more and more anxious about the weakness of government infrastructure.

According to reporting by CNN and NBC on Friday night, the FBI was looking into an apparent breach of the National Crime Information Center which links local and national law necessary information sharing. Trump was asked regarding FBI reports in a Fox News interview on Sunday, he said, “Well we just heard about it, and I will say that it's not good, I don't like that.”

“But maybe we'll learn things that we would have never learned otherwise. You had the Russia Russia Russia hoax; you had all these other hoaxes.”

At present, it remains unclear who breached the FBI database or why they did not retrieve information.

Nonetheless, the president’s comments come just days after a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Asia where he described Putin as a friend.