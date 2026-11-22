Robert Pattinson done with Batman?

Robert Pattinson is reportedly getting ready to hang up his Batman cape.

Reports have emerged that the 40-year-old actor is allegedly set to be replaced in the franchise's third instalment after landing the role of James Bond.

Pattinson was previously confirmed to play Bruce Wayne in director Matt Reeves's planned Batman trilogy. However, a new report claims that producers have now decided not to bring him back for the third and final film.

The update comes as Pattinson prepares to take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond.

However, his casting is said to have led to scheduling concerns for Amazon MGM. Bosses are now keen to get production on The Batman: Part II wrapped so he can move on to his new 007 role.

Filming for the Batman sequel kicked off in July and is currently set for a February 2028 release. Amazon executives even considered letting Pattinson leave the project early, despite much of the film already being shot, The Sun reported.

However, the request was refused, which means Pattinson will have to finish filming the sequel.

"Rob won't be back as Batman for a third film though. That's a done deal. The role will be recast," a source told the publication.

Pattinson is reportedly expected to remain Bond for three films as his team negotiated a shorter term with the bosses instead of four films. Other contenders had reportedly agreed to four films.

The deal has raised questions about how long he plans to play Bond. With each film taking two to three years to make, Pattinson could be tied to the role for almost a decade.