Russell Brand gets reality check from guards in ‘softer’ jail

Russell Brand has reportedly been put in his place by prison guards after getting a little too comfortable at his new facility.

The disgraced comedian, 51, is currently serving a 10-and-a-half-year sentence after being found guilty of rape and sexual assault. He was initially held at Category B prison HMP Wandsworth in London but was later transferred over concerns for his safety.

Brand is now serving his sentence at HMP Littlehey, a Category C facility that exclusively houses sex offenders. However, his move to a less restrictive prison has apparently done little to improve his relationship with staff.

Recent reports say Brand regained some of his confidence after arriving at the facility, The Daily Mail reported.

One prison source claimed that staff were expecting a different version of the comedian but instead found him behaving much like he does on television.

His newfound confidence reportedly led to an awkward exchange when he addressed prison guards as "mate." However, staff were quick to correct him, making it clear that inmates were expected to address officers as "sir," "boss" or "mister."

"None of the guards in here is your mate," one officer reportedly told him.

The source also alleged that Brand has been telling fellow inmates he was the victim of a media stitch-up, much like the claims he has made on his YouTube channel.

Ever since, Brand has been facing scrutiny outside prison after his wife, Laura Gallacher, shared a statement in which he again asserted his innocence. The Ministry of Justice has since launched an investigation into whether the statement breached prison rules.

If found guilty of breaking the rules, Brand could lose certain privileges, including access to visitors, including his wife.