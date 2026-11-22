ICE releases details of Seattle airport detainee Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza

A few hours after ICE got a hold of two travellers Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, boarding on Alaska Airlines flight to Los Angeles, widespread backlash began pouring in from people like democratic governor Bob Ferguson.

However, barely a few hours into the arrest, the agency referenced his social media call out and turned to their own X account with details surrounding the 8:05 a.m arrest of Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza.

They describe him as an illegal alien from Mexico who overstayed his visa in violation of our nation’s laws.

But more than that, their detailed account showed, “uring the arrest other travelers began to obstruct and assault our law enforcement officers—a federal crime and a felony. One passenger hurled hot coffee on the officers. Other passengers began obstructing federal officers.”

There was also another individual who threw the hot coffee, Sofia Hernandez Mejia who is also from Mexico who similarly overstayed her visa.

However, that isn’t where it ended, they also shared a headshot of the man in a post later on, and added that his criminal history also includes a conviction for sexual battery.

Moreover, “He was illegally present in the U.S. when CBP found him at-large in Laredo, Texas. ICE made sure he returned to Mexico to protect Americans,” it was also said.



